MSNBC pays tribute to Pete Williams in promo

MSNBC is using a tearful goodbye between Andrea Mitchell and Pete Williams as a promo and tribute to the now-retired justice correspondent.

Williams, who was NBC News‘ chief justice correspondent, announced his retirement in May 2022 after nearly 30 years with the network. His last day was July 29, 2022.

The promo draws exclusively on Williams’ July 29 appearance on “Andrea Mitchell Reports” where Mitchell tearfully introduces Williams’ final appearance on her show and the two express admiration and respect for each other.

“This is a career for the ages” the on-screen text proclaims, tying into the network’s “This is who we are: This is what we do” tagline and promo campaign that leverages parallel sentence structure starters.

Mitchell appears to now be NBC’s longest-tenured correspondent, having joined the network about a year after Williams did.