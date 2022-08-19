Advisors Excel adds corporate broadcast studio

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Advisors Excel has opened a corporate broadcast studio with the latest in storytelling technology aimed at giving financial advisors a customizable experience in their marketing and outreach.

The firm specializes in providing tools and services for advisors across marketing, sales and fulfillment.

Dubbed the AE Media Studio and located in Topeka along with the company’s headquarters, the 1,350 square foot facility includes a broadcast studio, podcast space, photo studio, control room, edit bays and VIP lounge.

“Building out a television studio designed to accommodate different client brands and content was critical. The new studio will enable our advisors to deliver customizable content in their broadcast markets,” said Cody Foster of Advisors Excel.

Advisors Excel worked with a variety of vendors on the project with Schwerdt Design Group serving as architect and MCP Group contractor. Latimer Sommers and Associates, P.A. provided engineering with set design from Provost Studio.

An informal “cafe area” and decorative faux-greenery are found in the studio, which have appeared in other recent Provost launches, with the set also sharing a similar ground plan.

LED display technology in the space was provided by Neoti including the set’s primary 12×8 foot video wall and a smaller corner display in a secondary interview position.

The studio includes cameras from Hitachi with lenses from Canon and teleprompting via CueScript. Lighting design was handled by Eastern Lighting Design, led by Matt Gordon with system design by Louis Malagrino and Tim Ruppen gaffer.

Lighting gear includes light panels from Chroma-Q and additional instruments from ETC, PRG and DeSisti Lighting.

In the control room, the company opted for a NewTek TriCaster production switcher with a Yamaha soundboard, ETC light board and intercom from RTS.

Broadcast Integration Services handled broadcast integration on the project.

Along with the broadcast-focused space, Advisors Excel also added a cafe along with informal gathering spaces and meeting areas for employees and advisor visitors.