Gray launching sports betting series from Vegas station’s news set

Gray Television is launching a weekly syndicated sports betting and entertainment series that will use its Las Vegas station’s flexible news set’s LED video panels to give it a distinct look.

“Beat the Odds” is scheduled to debut on over 100 Gray-owned stations across the country Sept. 2, 2022.

The show will be produced from Gray’s Fox affiliate in Vegas, KVVU, in partnership with Tupelo Media Group.

Tupelo, which was previously known as Tupelo Honey, is owned by Gray.

KVVU anchor Dave Hall is slated to host “Beat the Odds” along with expert handicappers Jack “Fat Jack” Ross and Ted “Teddy Covers” Sevransky. Super Bowl champion Brandon Marshall and reporter Mariah Janos will also contribute to the show.

Instead of building a dedicated studio, the Gray is leveraging the flexible news set that debuted in January 2020 from Z Space Creative.

The set closely resembles ones installed at other Gray stations, including the original iteration at KPHO that went in in 2017.

All of the studios feature a blend of high-resolution LED video walls and lower-resolution panels typically positioned farther back that can be instantly changed based on content needs. The studios’ home bases also include a distinct “box” created from LED panels that juts out from the front of the desk that also adds visual flexibility to the space.

Advertisement

Initial promotional imagery released by Gray shows both the higher and lower-resolution panels being used to create branded backgrounds.

Set Design KPHO View a gallery of this project…

The “Beat the Odds” logo, which is set in a geometric sans serif and uses a green dollar sign in place of the “S,” is also fed, ticker-style, to the desk LED unit.

The show’s graphics mix in magenta for the word “Beat” as well as blue accents and green and white microtext inspired by the data-driven screens sports betters often use to scope out odds and other key information.

Other stations across the country use their news sets for other productions as well. For example, KDKA in Pittsburgh uses its news studio for its “Hometown High Q” high school quiz show, though it brings in additional set pieces and moves the anchor desk out.

In New York, WPIX’s local news has shared a set with syndicated tabloid newsmagazine “Daily Mail TV.”