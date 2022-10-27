Fresno ABC debuts set with panoramic LED displays

Fresno’s ABC 30 Action News, KFSN, has debuted a set from Devlin Design Group featuring a sweeping LED video walls mixed with pops of blue and white.

Part of ABC Owned Television Stations, KFSN began work on the new Studio B in January, including updates to the lighting grid with gear from Brightlines and new studio flooring for the Ross Video CamBots.

“I’ve never seen anything like this studio throughout the entirety of central California,” noted Mike Carr, general manager of ABC 30 in a release.

The set design is build around a gentle curve inside Studio B, with four LED walls strategically positioned on the curve to allow for toss shots and anchor interaction. The primary anchor area includes a 20-foot video wall with an arcing header piece.

“I think the big thing that we’re going to be able to do, just from one standpoint is looking at all of the monitors. You’re going to be able to see the images, the people, the stories that we tell, are going to be that much bigger, that much brighter and that much better.”

Fronted with a curved LED display, the set’s anchor desk is designed to be used seated or standing.

Backlit panels with greyscale graphics add texture throughout the set including a simple banded pattern behind the anchor area and faux concrete texture between each zone of the set. Opaque acrylic panels break up the background, adding further depth.

The weather area includes a large desk with a LED display behind. A secondary display to the right of the weather area is designed to be used instead of a green screen and can also be used with the anchor desk.

While ABC has a group graphics package in the works, ABC 30 kept its existing on-air look with the set debut.