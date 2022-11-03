Fox Sports prepares waterfront set for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Fox Sports will utilize an immersive set located on the waterfront promenade in Doha for its 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage.

At 148 feet by 33 feet, the two story structure will include four unique areas, each taking advantage of the unique location. One area on the set will primarily focus on Doha’s West Bay skyline with skyscrapers serving as a broadcast backdrop. Another area will showcase the bay which includes traditional dhow boats (sailing boats with masts typically used on the Red Sea and Indian Ocean).

In terms of technology, the temporary studio will include over 20 LED displays including an all-LED field for match analysis.

Fox typically erects large studios for each of its marquee events, such as during the 2019 Women’s World Cup and its Super Bowl coverage.

The 2022 World Cup begins on Sunday, Nov. 20 with games through Dec. 18.