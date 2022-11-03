Univision Orlando debuts set that blends video panels, scenery in a refreshing way

WVEN, which is branded on-air as Univision Orlando, has debuted a clean and modern new set that combines multiple on-set video panels with metallic finishes and soft backlit backgrounds.

The design is dominated by pleasingly simple backlit walls featuring a variety of monochromatic designs ranging from the Univision logo to circular accents and oversized lettering along with various gray and metallic elements that use different levels of luster.

Most of the main area of the fairly compact set uses a low knee wall featuring integrated lighting, and various shades of gray and metallic finishes installed along the floor.

There’s an angular anchor desk built from a lightbox camera left, integrated LED video panels and a super-glossy element camera left with a matte one farther out, along with an internally lit band running along the top just under the desk surface, which appears as a glossy off-white.

The space has multiple video panels that can be used as backgrounds or to display topical and branded graphics.

The video panels come in several aspect ratios and sizes, though they all have a consistent metallic silver frame.

In some ways, WVEN appears to have opted for more configurations of video displays rather than the larger arrays that often fill up most of the background. This strategy could have maximized the station’s budget while also still allowing it to showcase a mix of both digital canvases and hard scenic, which brings depth and texture to shots.

Advertisement

These are typically placed forward of the backlit wall with support elements. These vary from two solid gray elements that differ in size to two identical internally lit columns or a single solid one with rectangular perforation accents.

There’s also an area primarily used by weather, which features a higher knee wall with a large glossy band and multiple internally lit reveal lines, giving the space a bit more of a structural and high-tech feel.

It also boasts two horizontal video panels and a single vertical one that can be combined a variety of ways to present forecasts and show live feeds from around the area.

Most of the spaces are devoid of any permanent branding graphics, beyond the Univision logo, which could allow each venue to serve multiple uses and be used by different franchises or segment types.

WVEN is licensed to Melbourne, Florida, but serves the greater Orlando area. It’s owned by Univision parent TelevisaUnivision.