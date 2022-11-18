Alhurra breaks down states, key facts using detailed virtual explainers

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

It wasn’t only the U.S. networks that leaned heavily on mixed reality and virtual explainers to help explain the delicate balance of power in the U.S. and Senate.

Arabic-language Alhurra (or الحرة), which receives funding from the U.S. government in order serve Arabic speakers here, offer special coverage of election night and didn’t hold back it AR.

The network’s team relied on a wide variety of tech such as Zero Density and Unreal Engine to make the segments happen.

Like many other networks that evening, Alhurra opted to focus on the Capitol since that’s where the most consequential elections were taking place. Presenters were digitally inserted inside the Capitol Rotunda, a soaring space that’s quite natural for inserting storytelling elements.

For example, separate looks at each state showed off some the state’s landmarks, while a large digitally-inserted map back in the background highlighted the states’ geographic location.

Sleek glassy elements on the floor of the environment spotlights the state outline as well, as well as the geographic of the continental U.S., while additional 3D graphics and charts could be brought in to demonstrate data trends and key industries in the state.

A variety of data presentation methods were used, from bar charts to stacked tiers to 3D lettering on the floor.

On a boarder scale, the network also produces an overview of how the U.S. Congress works, including the composition of each chamber and system of checks and balances.

This application of the interior of the Capitol Rotunda, incidentally, was in stark contrast to CBS’s odd attempt to insert a Washington, D.C., landmark into the ceiling and grid space in a NYC studio.