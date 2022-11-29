CBS News Detroit promoting launch of its locally-produced newscasts in the market

WWJ, the CBS-owned station in Detroit, has begun airing spots promoting the upcoming launch of CBS News Detroit as the station prepares to re-launch local news in the market.

In late 2021, CBS announced it would launch a full-scale news operation at the station and begin airing regularly-scheduled newscasts again. The station had previously closed its newsroom in 2002, though it did air a morning weather and news program from 2009 to 2012.

The promos combine a mix of local scenery and local talent hired for the launch along with anchors and hosts from CBS News and syndicated programming.

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell makes an appearance in some versions, as well as “CBS Mornings” co-anchors Gayle King, Tony Dokupil and Nate Burleson along with syndicated hosts Phil McGraw, Steve Harvey and Drew Barrymore.

The theme centers around the “Are you ready?” tagline and promotes the station’s forthcoming 4, 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

CBS Detroit has been advertised as launching before the end of 2022, though an exact date has not been announced with just over 30 days left in the year.

CBS also owns the CW affiliate in the market, WKBD, which has been airing newscasts produced from KTVT in Dallas since 2020.