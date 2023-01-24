NBC Sports RSNs moving to Ross Video’s XPression platform

NBC Sports Regional Networks, part of NBCUniversal Local, will move to Ross Video’s XPression graphics platform along with the Piero sports graphics analysis solution.

“We’re thrilled that NBC Sports Regional Networks is working with our team to boost their workflow operations and to help engage with their audiences through our powerful and flexible graphics and sports-analysis tools. Modern sports broadcasters expect these tools to work together seamlessly, and the modern sports fan expects more from their coverage. With the combination of XPression and Piero, the RSNs now have a best-in-class solution that will present real-time data and cutting-edge graphic analysis to break down the biggest moments of a game,” said Kevin Cottam, VP of Sports & Live Events at Ross Video.

Ross Video’s Rocket Surgery Creative Services will convert existing RSN graphics packages to XPression. Rocket Surgery also works with NBC Sports on its NFL and Olympics coverage to provide augmented reality graphics.

Ross Video notes the move to XPression will allow the regional sports networks to manage all on-screen and video wall graphics in one platform. Previously, the RSNs used solutions from Chyron, which is also used by NBC Sports at the network level.

Some of the NBC Sports Regional Networks will also adopt the Piero sports graphics analysis platform for analysis and telestration.

NBC Sports Regional Networks include five networks with coverage of 12 NBA, NHL and MLB teams.