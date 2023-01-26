Tegna’s CBS 19 debuts new set

Eastern Texas station KYTX has debuted a new set that brings the familiar Tegna look to this smaller-market station.

Designed by Joe Lamberta, the set features a nine-panel video wall as the focal point of the anchor area.

The array is designed to be shot as both a straight-on background behind the anchor desk and an off-axis standing position. Backlit panels on either side feature a mix of straight lines and curved segments to create a geometric pattern.

Another common element is the use of the station’s Texas-shaped “CBS 19” logo, which appears as a dimensional cut-out logo on the front of the anchor desk, mounted on a faux brick column camera left and in the weather center.

The weather center logo is outlined in bold white, with the center filled with frosted glass that adds a sense of depth to the faux brick wall that runs the full width behind the workstations positioned here.

Weather also has a wide, curved presentation desk with a frosted glass panel that blurs computer screens here.

The anchor desk, meanwhile, mixes strong vertical supports with frosted glass panels.

Other elements include dark wood accents, including in the header that wraps much of the space.

The studio includes other upgrades including PTZ cameras with prompters from Tekskil.

Set Design KYTX-TV View a gallery of this project…

KYTX is licensed to Nacogdoches, Texas, which is more commonly known as the Tyler, Texas, market, which also includes Lufkin, Longview and Jacksonville, Texas.

Project Credits

Set Design by Joe Lamberta Design

Lighting Design by Andre Harrell & Sieun Ye

Fabrication by Mecca Productions