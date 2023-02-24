Boston Globe, NESN partnering on daily news and sports broadcast

The Boston Globe and the New England Sports Network are launching “Boston Globe Today,” a jointly produced, in-depth news and sports program debuting across multiple platforms in spring 2023.

The half-hour show will air Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. eastern NESN and stream on the NESN 360 app, the Globe’s app and on Globe.com.

“Boston Globe Today” will provide an in-depth perspective on stories from the Globe’s newsroom, offering a deeper dive of major news, politics, business, and entertainment stories and how they impact New Englanders, according to an announcement.

“We are continuously improving the ways that we deliver vital news and information to our community and are excited to build a television show that will bring the Globe’s award-winning journalism to a broader audience, ” said Linda Henry, Boston Globe Media CEO in a statemetn. “Boston Globe Today reflects our commitment to serve our community, invest in local journalism, and for Boston Globe Media to be an innovative news leader.”

Veteran television host and national media personality Segun Oduolowu will host the series.

“I’m thrilled to join the Boston Globe Today team, working on this exciting collaboration between the Globe and NESN, said Oduolowu in the statement. “I look forward to diving into the stories affecting this historic city and New England at large, drawing on the considerable talents of the Globe newsroom.”

“Boston Globe Today” will air from a new, state-of-the-art broadcast studio in The Boston Globe’s downtown newsroom. The show will focus on news Monday through Thursday, while devoting Friday to sports. On Friday, Boston Globe sports columnist Christopher Gasper, will anchor the coverage and will merge NESN and the Globe’s sports media expertise and award-winning journalism.

“NESN is excited to partner with The Boston Globe to deliver compelling news coverage to our viewers across our television and digital properties.” said Sean McGrail, NESN President & CEO in the announcement.

Viewers can access NESN 360 via direct subscription or authentication with their TV provider by downloading the app or visiting NESN360.com. The NESN 360 app is available on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Google TV and Fire TV. Globe subscribers will have access to stream the show on Globe.com and on the Globe’s app, which is available on iPhone and Android.