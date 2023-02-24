Fox 11 LA continues focuses on showcasing being the ‘ones to watch’ for news

Fox 11 Los Angeles is back with a news-focused promo using the “The Ones to Watch” tagline used in a station spot in May 2022.

That tagline is a play on KTTV’s virtual channel being “11” — or two “ones.”

In the news-centric promo, the station continues using the flowing, handwritten word “Ones” spelled out on screen throughout as anchor, reporter and on-scene footage flash buy. Other text is also included in what appears to be Gotham.

Weather and traffic are specifically featured while the spot also works in references to the station’s morning “Good Day LA” and late-night news.