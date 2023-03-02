NBC correspondent, crew create sweeping drone standup in California mountains

NBC News‘ Miguel Almaguer and his crew put together a stunning standup shot that combined sweeping mountain views, a buried car and drone.

Almaguer, who is based in Los Angeles, was covering a nationwide storm threat and shot his standup along a windy snow-covered road forged through the mountains in the San Bernadino National Forest.

The report aired March 1, 2023, on “NBC Nightly News.”

He was standing alongside the road near an abandoned vehicle nearly completely buried in snow.

What made the standup so eye-catching, however, is that a camera on a drone was used to capture the scene starting from above an outcropping before flying down toward his position roadside.

View on Giphy

As the drone moved toward Almaguer, it also appeared that the network may have propped up some kind of lighting panel aimed at him in amidst some of the snow around the scene.

NewscastStudio has reached out to NBC News to obtain the names of those involved with the shot and will update this story if there is a response.

Advertisement