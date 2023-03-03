Blackmagic Design releases Studio Camera 6K, new family of Atem production switchers

Blackmagic Design has announced a variety of new products ahead of the 2023 NAB Show including the ATEM Television Studio HD8, Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro and ATEM Microphone Converter.

The ATEM Television Studio HD8 is a new family of all in one live production switchers that combine broadcast features with extreme portability. These new switchers feature broadcast grade control panels with advanced features such as streaming and recording. There is also an ISO model that can record all video inputs and can connect to up to 8 remote cameras. These new switchers also support live streaming, talkback and optional internal storage.

ATEM Television Studio HD8 is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from US$2,995.

ATEM Television Studio HD8 features include:

All in one switcher and control panel design.

Supports connecting up to 8 x SDI cameras.

Wide range of professional video effects included.

Internal media for stills and motion graphics.

4 ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers for green/blue screen work.

Includes SuperSource multi layer processor with 4 DVEs.

8 x standards converted 3G-SDI inputs.

9 x 3G-SDI program video outputs and 2 x 3G-SDI aux outputs.

Audio mixer supports limiter, compressor, 6 band EQ and more!

16 way multiview for monitoring all cameras on a single monitor.

Live stream via Ethernet or mobile phones via USB.

Records to USB flash disks or optional internal cloud storage.

USB output operates as a webcam and supports all video software.

ISO model supports recording all video inputs for later editing.

ISO model records a DaVinci Resolve project file.

Supports remote internet connected cameras on ISO model.

Includes free ATEM Software Control for Mac and Windows.

Localized for 13 popular languages.

Expands audio inputs with ATEM Microphone Converter.

The new ATEM Television Studio HD is a professional live production switcher built into a broadcast control panel so it can be used for high end work while being extremely portable. This means customers can use it in small venues that don’t have the access for equipment racks or broadcast vans. Customers get a powerful switcher with 8 standards converted SDI inputs, 2 aux outputs, 4 chroma keyers, 2 downstream keyers, SuperSource, 2 media players and lots of transitions. Plus it includes a whole television studio of features such as hardware streaming, recording, audio mixer, talkback, multiview and optional internal cloud storage. There’s even an ISO model that records all 8 inputs for editing.

Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro features a new more powerful studio camera model that features an EF lens mount, a larger 6K sensor for improved colorimetry and fine detail handling, ND filters and built in live streaming via Ethernet or mobile data. Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro shares the same compact all-in-one design of the studio camera family with a lightweight carbon fiber reinforced polycarbonate body, large integrated 7″ HDR viewfinder and powerful broadcast connections. Also announced today is the Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro G2, an updated model that now includes built in live streaming.

Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from $2495.

ATEM Microphone Converter is a new audio analog to digital converter that lets customers add additional microphones to ATEM switcher models such as the new ATEM Television Studio HD8.

Featuring a MADI connection, it means customers don’t have to configure any complex settings because the connection is a simple BNC cable. The design features amazing quality with an extremely low noise floor of -129dBV, a dynamic range of 131 dB(A), low distortion of 0.002% and uniform tolerances across all channels. The design also features an HDMI monitoring output with scrolling waveform displays.

Expand audio inputs with ATEM Microphone Converter.

Robust converter style design.

Connects via MADI for multi channel audio.

Extremely low noise floor of -129dBV.

Ultra high dynamic range of 131 dB(A).

Precise input matching and low distortion of 0.002%.

Includes HDMI monitoring output with scrolling audio waveform display.

ATEM Microphone Converter will be available in Q2 from Blackmagic Design resellers for $395.