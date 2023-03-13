Baltimore NBC marks 75 years on the air

WBAL, the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate in Baltimore, Maryland, is marking its 75th anniversary.

The station went on the air March 11, 1948, and marked its birthday with a special retrospective.

WBAL is also noting its anniversary with a circular “75 years” logo that is similar to the one it used five years ago for its 70th anniversary, just with updated numerals.

There is also an animated sequence of its logo evolution throughout the years, featuring the number “11” in various depictions, leading up to its current chunky look.

The “11” also happens to match the day in March that it marks its anniversary each year.