DPA Microphones showcases new pencil mics at 2023 NAB Show

DPA Microphones has unveiled new compact cardioid and wide cardioid microphones ahead of the NAB Show.

Featuring a durable, reinforced construction to withstand the rigors of a busy live event set, the new mics join the brand’s esteemed line of pencil mics and offer DPA’s renowned natural and precise sound reproduction. Ideal for a variety of instruments, from loud and booming audio to gentle and elusive tones, the 2012 and 2015 mics stand to become trusted solutions for live sound professionals. DPA will present these new solutions at NAB 2023 (Booth C6113).

“We are so pleased to share these new solutions for sound professionals in the broadcast event and live performance industries,” said Helga Volha Somava of DPA Microphones.

“The 2012 Cardioid and 2015 Wide Cardioid Microphones continue to build upon our other live microphone solutions, offering the same natural sound quality that people know, love and trust, with sonic and physical properties specifically designed to meet the needs of the live stage. Thanks to the superior SPL handling and excellent transient response, these microphones will serve as versatile and durable solutions for audio professionals everywhere.”

The 2012 Compact Cardioid Microphone acts as a reliable, all-around, generalist pencil mic that performs well on any instrument. This mic combines a robust design with intricate sound pickup for accurate close miking on any stage setup. From horns and percussion to acoustic or electric guitars, bass cabinets and more, the 2012 can capture crystal clear, single instrument pickup with ease, making it perfect for live broadcast productions. Unlike the dynamic mics frequently used for close miking applications, the 2012 features an extended frequency range and flat frequency response in a small-form factor. The 2012’s unmatched transient response also allows it to cope with high SPLs while being able to capture the most delicate of sounds.

While the 2012 excels at single instrument pickup, the 2015 Compact Wide Cardioid Microphone performs particularly well as a stereo pair on drum kits and instrument groups. Featuring uniform, wide cardioid directionality and a linear frequency response, a selected pair of 2015 mics offers spacious sound for horn groups, vibraphones, xylophones and other large instruments. When closely positioned, the mics are also ideal for large grand pianos or for use as overheads for drum kits. This stereo pair can capture balanced sound of the entire instrument with minimal bleed from the stage, which is ideal for broadcast applications. Additionally, the compact design of the 2015 allows for unobtrusive placement on-stage ― leaving the set unobscured to at-home viewers, while its durable, reinforced construction means it will last from production to production.

Both solutions are pre-polarized condenser mics, each with a specifically designed 17mm (0.67-inch) capsule that is perfectly tailored for its intended application. Like most DPA mics, the 2012 and 2015 come in a practical zip pouch, along with a microphone holder and windscreen. Additional accessories such as a stereo boom, gooseneck mount and corresponding shock mounts are also available.

Pricing for the 2012 Cardioid Microphone begins at $849 USD, while a stereo pair of 2015 Wide Cardioid Microphones starts at $1,595 USD. Prices exclude local tax.

