Sony expands Ci Media Cloud with new features, integrations

Ci Media Cloud, a cloud-based solution from Sony that allows users to capture, backup, review, transform and run streamlined post-production workflows without moving or copying content, has made several enhancements ahead of the 2023 NAB Show.

Recent updates to Ci include the ability to search files by timed text, saving users from the unnecessary hassle of sifting through files to find specific moments in videos; forensic watermarking to offer more security options; and improvements to commenting in MediaBox share links, allowing for more effective and specific feedback. Ci’s powerful Workflow app which enables a secure, automated VFX pull workflow by simply submitting an edit decision list (EDL), is expanding to include additional input and output format support. Mobile app enhancements will allow for bulk upload and download, the ability to upload files directly from a mobile device and download files to a device for offline viewing, as well as native Japanese language support.

New pricing plans for Pro and Team online customers provide more storage and data transfers and new add-on options to expand usage gives users the flexibility to create a custom plan for their needs. The Team plan supports unlimited users for enhanced collaboration, at no additional cost.

Ci is also available as part of Sony’s new cloud-based platform, Creator’s Cloud, which provides enterprises in the Media & Entertainment industry, as well as individual creators and small teams, with secure access to efficient services and apps to maximize their production workflows.

Collaborations and Integrations

Recent alignment with Teradek accelerates camera-to-cloud workflows, while new integrations with industry leaders including Atomos allow for more camera compatibility and built in camera-to-cloud capabilities. Integration with Pomfort’s Silverstack Lab on-set and post-production software provides an on-premise solution for pushing content into Ci. Additionally, Deloitte will be a new strategic service provider.

Atomos

Collaboration with Atomos will enable Ci Media Cloud access directly from Atomos Cloud Studio – integrating Atomos’ pioneering CONNECT range of camera mounted monitor-recorders which can be attached to virtually any HDMI or SDI camera source. This speeds up content creation, getting content into editors’ hands faster and making the files available for preview, commenting, review, and download. Files, live streams, proxies, and clips can be delivered to post-production teams directly from Ci, avoiding duplicate copies of files and redundant rendering. Flexible access models, unlimited user limits, and secure file sharing tools allow productions to quickly and easily bring new team members on to projects and work seamlessly together.

Pomfort’s Silverstack Lab

Pomfort, a leading provider of professional software applications for digital media assets and color management in motion picture, now supports direct upload to Ci from its dailies creation and data management software, Silverstack Lab. Reviewing footage for dailies and post-production process can be initiated more promptly with the remote file gathering capabilities offered by Ci.

Deloitte

Deloitte joins Ci’s list of strategic service providers. The organizations will also join together in the delivery of a comprehensive suite of media technology consulting and system implementation services for enterprise customers of Ci. This collaboration will allow companies to easily integrate Ci into their media supply chains and production workflows by leveraging Ci’s REST API.