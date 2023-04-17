Ikegami adds high frame rate camera, UHK-X600

Ikegami has announced an addition to its line of broadcast-quality camera systems, the UHK-X600.

The new UHK-X600 is the latest addition to the Unicam XE camera line. Designed to deliver image quality, the camera incorporates three 2/3-inch oversampling UHD CMOS sensors and provides 1000 TVL resolution, minimal aliasing, plus 2000 lux sensitivity at f10 (60p). Standard features include full support for Hybrid Log Gamma HDR with the ability to select between BT.2020 and BT.709 chroma spaces.

The UHK-X600 camera is robustly built and can be pedestal or tripod mounted or operated over the shoulder. Dimensions are 13.4 x 9.6 x 6 inches and weight is just over 11 pounds. Global shutter imagers minimize artifacts when televising LED screen walls or flash/strobe illuminated stage environments. Four future-proofing options will be available, giving customers the freedom to invest in additional capabilities as or when required. License-key based options include support for 2x, 3x and 4x high frame rate capture plus optional 4K processing delivering 2000 TVL resolution when operating in 2160p. Plug-in hardware based options include a SMPTE ST 2110 compatible media-over-IP interface board and optional 12G output board.

The UHK-X600 accepts a wide range of B4 lenses and supports chromatic aberration correction, vignetting correction, ramping compensation and remote control of backfocus (when also supported by the lens). Core of the UHK-X600 electronics is a power-efficient ASIC which encapsulates a wide range of high-grade video processing functions into ultra-compact component dimensions. When combined with the Ikegami BSX-100 base, the camera optionally supports simultaneous output in UHD and HD video formats.