Fox Television Stations expand FAST distribution via Amazon Fire TV, Alexa

Fox Television Stations and Amazon have partnered to distribute local news content across Amazon devices, including Fire TV and Echo Show.

As part of the collaboration, Fox Television Stations will provide 17 local, free, ad-supported television (FAST) channels through the Amazon News app on Fire TV and Alexa on Echo Show devices.

“This important collaboration with Amazon further solidifies our commitment to bring FTS’s powerhouse local news content to as many people as possible. We know that choice and accessibility matter to our viewers, and this launch is another key step in our overall strategy and goal of giving our viewers the live and on-demand content from the stations they love,” said Jeff Zellmer of Fox Television Stations.

The partnership began in March 2022 with the initial distribution of LiveNOW from Fox and Fox Soul FAST channels, followed by the distribution of the first five stations in December 2022.

The remaining twelve stations, including WNYW in New York and KTTV in Los Angeles, are now available across Amazon devices. In addition to live content, FTS is also distributing on-demand clips from local newscasts.

Amazon’s News app on Fire TV is a free, ad-supported, and customizable news aggregator built into the Fire TV experience on all streaming media players and smart TVs in the US. The app allows viewers to select news from national and local sources. Echo Show devices also enable users to watch local news channels from more than 300 local news providers in 250 cities across the US, with Alexa providing hands-free access to Fox Local News.