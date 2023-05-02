News 12 inaugurates Long Island facility and studio complex

Altice USA’s News 12 has officially cut the ribbon on its new 40,000-square-foot facility in Bethpage, Long Island, as NewscastStudio first reported in April.

The $20 million investment in Long Island reporting comes from a multi-year effort by the organization.

The new facility serves as the home for News 12 Long Island and News 12 Westchester, with Altice USA consolidating the two newsrooms into its existing Bethpage location.

Phase I of the project went online in 2022, with two similar studios debuting and serving as temporary homes for various news production. News 12 Westchester officially went live from its new studio in March with News 12 Long Island debuting in May 2023.

The organization notes that the state-of-the-art facility boasts numerous advanced features to ensure viewers a seamless and comprehensive news experience.

The facility includes multiple production control rooms equipped with advanced automation and technology solutions for graphics and weather reporting. In total, the operation includes five broadcast studios of varying sizes, including a small Weather Hub studio, two midsize studios, and two large studios with new sets from James Yates.

The large studios feature multiple seamless LED monitor walls from AV Design Services, an anchor desk, a working weather center, an alert center and additional monitor areas for anchors to “walk and talk” as they deliver and visually illustrate local news coverage.

Advertisement

The Editing and Technical Operations Center is connected to multiple fiber lines, allowing the newsroom to pull in news feeds, breaking news, and video from across the region and nation.

News 12’s team will also be able to work out of mobile reporting vehicles from any of the News 12 communities along with the Thunderbolt 12 mobile weather and storm tracking vehicle.