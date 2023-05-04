Fox Television Stations launches Fox Local streaming offering

Fox Television Stations has launched the Fox Local app, a streaming service for connected televisions that provides news, weather, and programming from Fox-owned stations in Detroit, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C., with all 17 markets set to launch this summer.

Jeff Zellmer, FTS senior vice president of digital operations, said the free, user-friendly app represents the next step in the company’s streaming strategy, which aims to offer viewers the easiest and fastest ways to watch their most trusted local news and programming.

The Fox Local app is already accessible on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV devices, with plans to expand into additional platforms soon. Upon logging into the app, users can choose their market to stream local, live newscasts, get breaking news and weather, and find local programming from the Fox station most relevant to them.

The app also provides access to national live streaming coverage from LiveNOW from Fox, Fox Soul, and Fox Weather.

Patrick Paolini, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the WTTG-WDCA in Washington, D.C., said that FTS is demonstrating its commitment to finding new ways to keep its loyal viewers updated on all the news and local news programs they trust.

FTS has been working on expanding its digital operations for some time, including the creation of an OTT platform that delivers news, sports, and entertainment programming to audiences nationwide.

The Fox Local app is another step in the company’s efforts to provide viewers with an easy and convenient way to access their local news and programming. With its launch, Fox Television Stations joins other major networks in the streaming space, including CBS and NBC, in providing viewers with a dedicated platform to access local content.

