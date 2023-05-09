Apple brings Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro to iPad

Apple has announced a significant addition to its pro apps ecosystem, bringing two creative tools to the iPad platform — Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

The move marks a significant expansion in the tech giant’s software offerings, providing creatives with powerful tools for video editing and music creation on a portable platform.

The new versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad are designed to take advantage of the iPad’s form factor and join a growing lineup of tools designed for creators working on the go.

According to Bob Borchers of Apple, these tools are “designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of the iPad, delivering the ultimate mobile studio.”

Final Cut Pro for iPad

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a touch-centric interface, giving video creators new and intuitive ways to interact with their work. This includes a new jog wheel for enhanced editing precision, and Live Drawing, which allows users to draw and write directly on top of video content using Apple Pencil.

In addition to these features, the iPad version of Final Cut Pro introduces Pro Camera Mode, offering a high level of control over video capture, and multicam video editing, allowing for dynamic and complex editing on the go.

Live Drawing with Apple Pencil

Pro Camera Mode

Multicam video editing

Fast Cut Features with machine learning

Pro graphics, effects, and audio import and export capabilities

Logic Pro for iPad brings Apple’s professional music creation tool to a portable platform. This includes Multi-Touch gestures for natural interaction with software instruments and controls, as well as advanced sound browsing and a massive collection of instruments and effects.

Multi-Touch Gestures for playing software instruments and interacting with controls

All-new Sound Browser professional instruments and effects plug-ins

Pro mixer import and export capabilities

Both Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store starting Tuesday, May 23. They are available as subscriptions at $4.99 per month or $49 per year with a one-month free trial.

