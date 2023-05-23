CNN adds FAST channel in Europe

CNN has unveiled CNN Fast, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) offering focused on short-form, internationally-focused content.

The channel curates a mix of brief, quick-fire videos, offering international stories spanning news events, business, entertainment, sports, and the environment.

Launching across various European nations on Rakuten TV, CNN Fast aims to keep pace with the changing demands of contemporary news consumption and joins a growing lineup of other FAST-only news offerings.

By employing a succinct format that delivers stories in quick, three-to-six-minute segments, the channel hopes to appeal to younger audiences who favor short content. In the coming months, CNN Fast will also become available on LG Channels followed by Samsung TV Plus in June.

“By working with established CTV platform partners, where we have already seen considerable success for CNN content, we’re now able to connect with more viewers and households via the devices and formats that they already enjoy,” said Humphrey Black, head of distribution strategy at CNN International Commercial. Black sees CNN Fast as a distinct offering from the main CNN broadcast channel, which opens up a different user experience.