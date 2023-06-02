CNN promos showcase ‘raw,’ sometimes scary side of TV news

In addition to debuting new insert graphics, CNN also is marking its 43rd anniversary with a promo campaign meant to emphasize its journalists’ intrepid reporting chops and the danger they face.

Described as “a raw and unedited display of iconic moments that capture the spirit, courage and integrity of our journalists and the power of the work we do at CNN every day” by CNN CEO Chris Licht in a memo to staffers announcing the new look and campaign June 1, 2023, which is also the network’s birthday.

The promos that have been spotted in the wild so far include 15- and 30-second spots that feature archival footage both newer and older.

It’s likely, given the flexible format of the promos and over four decades of archival footage at its disposable, that CNN will continue to produce more variations of the campaign. The clips shown here are not meant to be a comprehensive look at all of the promos created.

Each promo features on-screen text that jives with the overall insert graphic redesign, including the locator line design featuring separate bars with a rounded side.

Unlike in the insert graphics, these are shown in outline or semi-transparent format, including a red “CNN Archive” one at the top, perhaps a nod to a simulated viewfinder look with the date and location of each clip.

Along the bottom of the screen are credit-style lines that differ from spot to spot but typically name the correspondent, photojournalists and other people, including security teams, who made the footage possible.

Some of the spots are harrowing — including one where a producer is visibly injured on-camera (though oddly is not named on-screen). In others, reports are seen running from danger or interviewing those fleeing their country.

Advertisement

Others appear to be outtakes of reporters prepping for live shots or standups, often discussing safety and newsgathering with unseen team members.

In another, chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour is shown refusing a request to wear a scarf over her head during an attempted 20interview with taped at the United Nations. In it, she notes that she “respects” the law about head coverings in countries where it is the law — and indeed, she and other CNN reporters have been seen on air wearing such apparel — but since the U.N., which is technically outside the U.S., has no such law, she says she won’t bow to the wishes expressed by someone off camera, presumably an aide or assistant to the interview subject.

That interview ultimately never happened over the issue.

All of the spots end with a simple black screen with the words “This is” in white and the red CNN logo. Often nat sound or SOT continues to run in the background, often continuing to hammer home the message of the network’s standards and enterprise.