ESPN elevates NBA Finals with ‘shimmer,’ mixed reality opening

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design, technology and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

In the landscape of live sports broadcasting, continuous evolution is a necessity, with networks pushing the boundaries of technology and design to offer viewers a more engaging and immersive experience. ESPN has taken this ethos to heart in its recent coverage of the NBA Finals, implementing innovative design techniques and emerging technology including mixed reality.

At the center of this is ‘Shimmer,’ a golden simulation technique that forms the visual language for ESPN’s NBA Finals coverage.

This technique, developed by Panoply in collaboration with ESPN Creative Studio, morphs and transforms into various assets related to the finals – from the iconic NBA trophy to team logos. The scalability of this approach allows for a wide range of visuals, offering a unique blend of versatility and spectacle with elevated textures for the championship event.

‘Shimmer’ is not a standalone element, however.

To accentuate it, Panoply created a backdrop crafted from basketball court floorboard configurations inspired by the patterns created by opposing magnets and loose iron filings.

“Shimmer” was created by Panoply with a procedural pipeline that could process new 3D elements to help future-proof the design and allow its evolution in the coming seasons.

Advertisement

View on Giphy

Adding mixed reality for a unique open

Adding another layer to this intricate presentation, ESPN debuted a mixed reality (MR) opening sequence for the finals.

Unlike traditionally animated opens, this approach combined visual techniques to offer unique storytelling, involving the expertise across all of ESPN Creative Studio.

View on Giphy

The mixed reality sequence showcased the history and significance of the NBA Finals, linking past NBA legends like Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James, with the present competition for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Powered by Unreal Engine and created in partnership with Panoply, Two Fresh and Silver Spoon Animation, the mixed reality environment was captured through an intricate setup involving five cameras including two in the arena for the final composition with augmented reality graphics.

This combination of MR and traditional broadcast elements weave a compelling narrative showing the journey to the finals and what’s at stake.

View on Giphy

A season of change for the NBA on ESPN

For the 2022-2023 season, ESPN launched a complete overhaul of its NBA broadcast design, working with studios FutureDeluxe and Two Fresh.

This redesign introduced new animations, colors, symbols, and integrated real-life elements, from the silhouette of Lakers legend Jerry West, known as Big Jerry, to the detailed texture of a basketball. The same level of attention extends to the transitions and sequences.

The design includes raised dots on the basketball, movement through cracks in the hardwood floor, and curves that echo the arc of a shot ball. Team-based animations are also customized, featuring the palette of each team and dynamic energy surrounding player headshots or names.

The WNBA has also introduced many elements of the package with customizations for the league’s unique color palette.