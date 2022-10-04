ESPN brings movement, cohesion to NBA and WNBA branding

ESPN will debut a new branding and motion graphics package for its NBA coverage with the tip of the 2022 season.

The new design will be the first package shared across NBA, WNBA and the G-League, marking the first time the three brands will feature a cohesive on-air strategy.

ESPN Creative Studio, the network’s in-house creative group, developed the new package alongside agencies FutureDeluxe and Two Fresh Creative.

The new design mixes future-forward animation, iridescent chrome brush strokes and even a bit of swagger that give the package personality while paying homepage to the NBA, ESPN notes.

The NBA and WNBA logos come to life in the new design, dribbling and passing basketballs with dynamic animations that ESPN notes reflect the thrill of being courtside.

Meanwhile, a spherical theme, evoking a basketball, is seen throughout the new identity.

Musically, the new theme music from Made Music Studio evolves the “NBA on ESPN” theme with a hip-hop-focused beat mixed with horn stabs and piano hits.

The new branding will appear across all of ESPN’s NBA properties including wrap-around programming like “NBA Countdown” and “NBA Today.”