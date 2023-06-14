What the Fox? Network calls Biden ‘wannabe dictator’ in lower third

In the world of broadcast news, the chyron (or lower third) plays a significant role in framing narratives and directing the viewer’s understanding of events.

During Fox’s coverage of former President Donald Trump’s post-arraignment speech on Tuesday, a particular choice of chyron caused a stir and received industry criticism, labeling President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator.”

Fox was the only major cable news network to carry the former president’s speech live, with CNN and MSNBC opting to air clips that could be fact-checked.

The lower third appeared in the final minutes of “Fox News Tonight,” a show which replaced Tucker Carlson’s former hour on the network, and right before “Hannity.” This likely was a deciding factor in using the choice of language, given these are not considered editorial hours on the network but opinion programming.

The full insert read “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested,” referring to President Joe Biden and his ongoing speech at the White House.

This narrative choice — positioning Trump as a counterpoint to a “wannabe dictator” — was not only a clear divergence from the more neutral language typical of news tickers but also effectively echoed Trump’s own claims against the Biden administration.

While Fox News has long been known for its conservative lean, this particular choice of chyron seems to represent a new level of alignment with Trump’s narrative.

The network also played a key role in amplifying Trump’s unfounded claims about the 2020 presidential election.

When Trump arrived at his Bedminster club to deliver the speech, CNN’s Anderson Cooper told viewers that the network would not broadcast it live but would monitor it for newsworthy content. Jake Tapper, another CNN anchor, noted that they decided against live coverage due to Trump’s history of making false and potentially dangerous statements.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow echoed these sentiments, arguing that knowingly broadcasting untruths compromises a news organization’s ability to deliver accurate information.

Yet, the Fox News chyron raises questions about where the line is drawn between journalistic responsibility and editorializing news coverage.

Fox News’ decision to use such a provocative chyron comes on the heels of its $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation claims. The network had propagated Trump’s unproven theories that Dominion’s voting machines had been manipulated to sway the 2020 election against him.