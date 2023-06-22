El Paso Telemundo moves into new IP, cloud-focused broadcast facility

Telemundo 48 El Paso, part of NBCUniversal Local, has unveiled a new 12,000 square-foot broadcast facility in El Paso, Texas.

The new facility features the latest in IP and cloud-based technology, along with advanced newsroom tools for the station. NBCUniversal Local notes the new facility is the most technologically advanced in the El Paso DMA.

“As home to the newest state-of-the-art facility within the NBCUniversal Local footprint, we are proud for our employees to work from this incredible space to create and deliver the first-class local news programming that our community deserves,” said Andrew Deschapelles, president and general manager, KTDO. “I could not be more proud of our team for their commitment and for raising the bar for local broadcast technology here in El Paso, and across the country.”

The facility also includes a new 360-degree set from John Casey for the station’s Noticias Telemundo 48 newscasts. The set includes a variety of video walls with a dedicated desk for both weather and sports coverage.

Technology-wise, the studio includes Sony cameras mounted on Ross Video Furio robotic heads with Autoscript prompters atop Vinten Osprey Plus camera supports.

In addition to the enhanced studio features, KTDO has deployed advanced newsroom tools to optimize efficiencies in news gathering, production, and publishing across different platforms. The open layout of the newsroom with dedicated desk “pods” for the news team aims to promote collaboration and foster information exchange.

