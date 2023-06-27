Stephen Arnold Music delivers custom themes for NewsNation’s latest additions

Stephen Arnold Music has partnered with NewsNation to deliver themes for three new shows as the network expands its lineup of programming.

The new nightly newscast “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” recently debuted on NewsNation, supported by a distinctive and memorable custom music package from Stephen Arnold Music. The sonic branding studio also created original music for “The Hill,” the network’s new political ensemble program and produced a sonic rebrand for its political analysis show “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

The debut of “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” coincides with the launch of NewsNation’s new, state-of-the-art studios on 42nd Street in New York City. Hosted by Elizabeth Vargas, the show features a mix of one-on-one interviews with headline makers and on-the-ground reporting.

Stephen Arnold Music’s sonic branding reflects the show’s tone of timeliness and integrity.

“The music is built on a strong network mnemonic to underscore Elizabeth Vargas Report’s position as NewsNation’s news show of record,” said Chad Cook, president, Stephen Arnold Music. “The sound is modern, energetic and urgent…delivered with a touch of elegance.”

“The Hill,” based in Washington and hosted by veteran journalist Leland Vittert, features wide-ranging discussions with top politicians, thought leaders and policymakers. Its sonic branding suggests seriousness and balance via a three-note motif carried by an assertive blend of percussion, strings and guitar.

The updated musical theme for “On Balance with Leland Vittert” features a string and bass driven groove blended with effected electronic and guitar elements. It complements the shows new set and graphics package and evokes its theme as “the fairest show on television.”

Cook says it’s been gratifying to watch NewsNation expand and grow its audience. “We’ve enjoyed a wonderful, collaborative relationship with Jonathan Killian and his creative team,” Cook said.

“We’ve worked together to develop a sonic branding strategy that is consistent across all uses and platforms, with the flexibility to adapt to the network’s diverse programming and on-air talent.”