CNN reviving ‘The Source’ name for Kaitlan Collins’ new 9 p.m. show

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN has announced the name and premiere date of Kaitlan Collins‘ new 9 p.m. show — and the name will sound a bit familiar.

“The Source with Kaitlan Collins” is set for a July 10, 2023, debut, according to the network.

The title — sans anchor name — is the same as the short-lived “The Source with Kasie Hunt” on the doomed CNN+ streamer that aired for less than a month in 2022.

The name also bears some similarities to “Reliable Sources,” a show anchored by Brian Stelter until it was canceled in the summer of 2022. Stelter was also let go from the network at that time.

“Collins will bring fresh reporting that adds new perspective to the biggest stories of the day. She will expose uncovered angles and challenge conventional wisdom to make sure viewers are seeing a story from every side. Collins is a straight-shooting, deeply sourced reporter, always willing to hold the powerful accountable,” said CNN in a statement about the upcoming show.

CNN also released a graphics showing Collins along with the logo for the new show — and it does differ from the show with the same title as Hunt hosted. In the design, “The” and “Source” are in all caps, with “Source” much larger. There’s then a rule separating the title from the “with Kaitlan Collins” line below, which is set in mixed case.

The latest show with the name “The Source” will replace “CNN Primetime” at 9 p.m.

Advertisement

“Primetime” was originally envisioned by now former CEO Chris Licht as a way to offer a rotating selection of hosts and formats focusing on the news of the day. The network presented town halls, panels, extended interviews and more traditional anchored broadcasts in the time period.

Even before Licht was ousted, the “Primetime” broadcasts had switched to resemble a more traditional summary of the news of the day.

It’s also not clear if Collins’ show will follow the format of Hunt’s, which often featured a panel.

CNN announced Collins would move off “CNN This Morning” in May 2023. Ratings on that show, which Licht launched, have been disappointing.

The show’s debut was originally slated for a June 2023 debut. It’s not clear what pushed the delay, though Licht’s departure has reportedly triggered changes within the organization that could have lead pushing the premiere.