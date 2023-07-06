IBC 2023: Ateme to showcase solutions for video consumption, monetization

Ateme will return to the RAI at IBC in Amsterdam, September 15 − 18, to showcase its end-to-end solutions — from contribution all the way to the CDN — including the world’s first solution for operating a cloud DVR in the public cloud.

The global leader in video compression, delivery, and streaming solutions with innovation at its core will also demonstrate new ways of offering state-of-the-art quality of experience on any screen, monetizing audiences, and engaging sports fans in-venue and beyond, while respecting green streaming strategies

“This is an exciting time for our industry,” said Rémi Beaudouin, Chief Strategy Officer at Ateme. “Audience expectations are being shaped by new entertainment experiences such as gaming and social media. Meanwhile, new technologies are enabling innovative ways of consuming and monetizing video content. We are thrilled to go to IBC this year and present the pioneering work we’ve done to help broadcasters and service providers leverage these changes.”

Demos will be on display at Ateme’s booth at the RAI in Hall 1, booth D33.

Fan Engagement

Ateme will showcase a complete workflow including automatic detection of the most important moments of sports content and enriched push notifications to smartphones. This will enable sports content rights holders with D2C services to enhance fan engagement, attract more viewers to their OTT apps, and increase monetization by connecting next-generation video experiences with other verticals such as e-commerce.

Enhanced Stadium Experiences

Ateme will demonstrate how sports teams and leagues can attract more fans to stadiums, increase digital engagement, and enable new platforms for monetization. With a premium enhanced-reality solution using 5G multi-access edge computing, fans can enjoy an immersive look into the game from their smartphones and/or headsets with real-time access to stats and multi-angle live and replays.

OTT: Enhanced QoE

Ateme will highlight a variety of features that optimize the Quality of Experience for OTT subscribers. In addition to showcasing Ateme’s industry-leading video compression solutions that enhance viewing of linear and VoD content, Ateme will also showcase features that enhance the OTT experience, including fast zapping, video scrubbing, and low latency.

Ateme+: SaaS

Ateme will present the latest features and use cases of Ateme+, its cloud-agnostic SaaS offer. This will include a new packager feature for OTT, supporting all use cases already live today: MCR in the cloud for sports, news, and live production; business continuity with effective disaster recovery; 24/7 contribution and distribution; and on-demand file transcoding.

Green Streaming

Ateme will showcase the continuation of its optimization efforts that have resulted in a 66% reduction in energy consumption over three years, all while simultaneously improving the user experience. The latest strategies include audience-aware streaming, elastic CDN, per-title encoding, and CMAF chunk sharing for OTT content.

Converged Hybrid Headend

Ateme will showcase its complete, feature-rich hybrid headend to address both traditional and cutting-edge workflows. Based on Ateme’s TITAN compression and processing solutions, the converged headend can address all applications, from traditional broadcast and OTT to manifest-based playout and linearization workflows. Running on any infrastructure — from appliance deployment to private and public clouds — it provides a proven, efficient, and flexible solution for the workflows of today, while enabling a smooth transition to cloud-native IP workflows.

Beyond Contribution

Ateme will showcase its future-proof software contribution solutions, adding ultra-low latency inter-connection capacity to its universal gateway, as well as raw content manipulation with features such as premium framerate conversion. This offers content owners richer cloud processing offload opportunities.

Advertising

Ateme will showcase its versatile end-to-end content manipulation solutions for DAI as well as FAST and personal channels. These help providers boost monetization and enable increased revenue and inventory value through data collection and activation.

Media Supply Chain

Including its innovative management and enrichment features, Ateme’s Media Supply Chain solution focuses on efficiency, resilience, agility, and metadata-aware orchestration for optimized operations. Providers will gain greater insight about how to reduce operational costs and enhance supply chain workflow and security.

Next-generation Cloud DVR

Ateme will highlight its Cloud DVR solution, allowing service providers to streamline operations, optimize their hardware pool, and achieve greater scalability by leveraging the public cloud, without being capped by on-premises investments. Because it enables resources to be shared across services, it is also expected to reduce the carbon impact of video delivery.

The Ultimate Viewing Experience

Ateme will emphasize the highest quality of experience using HDR and a wide range of video codecs (HEVC, AV1, VVC)​, resulting in pristine video quality and immersive, personalized audio for any type of content including sports and other high-profile events.

Beyond the booth

Two demos showcasing Ateme’s VVC solutions and partnerships with Qualcomm and InterDigital will also be presented.