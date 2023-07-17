Iowa station celebrates 70 years with logo, museum exhibit and archival footage

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Iowa station KTTC is marking its 70th anniversary with a series of retrospective pieces, on-air commemorations and even a museum exhibit.

The station, which went on air July 14, 1953 under the call sign KROC, is also using a simple logo to mark the event.

The logo features the number “70” in a large, geometric sans serif, with the two digits merged together.

The “th” appears in small letters next to it, with the word “Anniversary” below. These elements typically appear as metallics, though the reflected light is not as prominent on the numbers.

In addition to on-screen graphics, including being used in the lower left of the screen during anniversary stories, the logo also appears as a decorative pin on talent’s clothing, a nod to the mostly retired tradition of anchors and reporters wearing station logo pins on-air.

To mark the occasion, the station is airing a series of packages that look back at various parts of its history, including how technology has evolved, former talent and more. These packages include extensive footage taken from the station’s archives, including going back to its launch.

It is also offering a downloadable coloring book-style version of its logo for viewers to complete and submit photos of.

KTTC also partnered with the History Center of Olmsted County to offer an exhibit marking its birthday to the public.

The space includes a look at the station’s previous logos (including its previous “NewsCenter” branding), awards, archival material and also boasts an demo anchor desk for visitors to sit at.

Photo courtesy of KTTC.