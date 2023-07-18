Fox keeps things familiar with new primetime lineup

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox debuted its new, post-Tucker Carlson primetime lineup — and opted to keep things looking the same.

“Jesse Watters Primetime” moved into Carlson’s former spot at 8 p.m. eastern and kept the same look it had when it debuted at 7 p.m. in January 2022.

The show also maintained its practice of using the video chandelier in Studio M as its primary background, with the unit lowered to just above the floor.

Meanwhile, “The Ingraham Angle” moved to 7 p.m. and kept its same look and feel, though it perhaps could have benefited from a video wall cityscape update given that it’s not dark at 7 p.m. in Washington, D.C. during summer months.

“Hannity” stayed put at 9 p.m. but “Gutfeld!” moved up an hour to 10 p.m.

“@ Night” moved up as well, starting at 11 p.m. eastern and continued using Trace Gallagher.

Gallagher anchored his first edition of the broadcast from Fox’s Los Angeles studios.

“@ Night” first debuted in 2017 with Shannon Bream. It had moved to midnight eastern to make way for “Gutfeld!” and Gallagher took over after Bream left for Fox’s Sunday political affairs show in 2022.

The net effect of all these changes is that Fox now offers one hour less of original programming each night; it previously programmed live until 1 a.m. eastern but now only does until midnight, when it switched over to repeating “The Five,” “Watters,” “Hannity,” “Gutfeld!” and “Ingraham,” in that order.

In the case of breaking news, this schedule may be prempted, including the first run of “Gutfeld!”