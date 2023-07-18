Fox promotes ‘right voices’ at ‘right time’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

To promote its new primetime schedule, Fox has been using a campaign devoted to emphasizing that it offers “The right voices. At the right time.”

The tagline was announced earlier in July 2023 as a way to promote the new lineup that debuted July 17, 2023.

The tagline appeared on-air in the “sliver” graphic that runs along the bottom of the screen as well as in various other marketing efforts, including a promo featuring Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld.

The spot showcases these four hosts and their respective shows, “The Ingraham Angle,” “Jesse Watters Primetime,” “Hannity” and “Gutfeld!”

It starts with a view of the four hosts walking toward the camera with the primary video wall in Studio M behind them sporting the word “Primetime” in oversized letters.

There is also a graphical representation of the schedule showing each host with his or her timeslot listed before each is shown separately.

These shots depict each host in front of a view of their studio along with large lettering emphasizing each show’s ratings, along with small type outlining the data behind the claims.

It’s hard not to notice the word “right” in the slogan — which, on the surface, is meant to refer to the definition of the word that means “correct” or “most appropriate” but also has the secondary connotation of the voices being “right”-wing.

In this arena, Fox isn’t the only time cable news has opted to emphasize its commentary and analysis programming’s ideology. MSNBC previously used the tagline “Lean forward,” which had connections to both the phrase female corporate leadership movement “lean in” and the notion of moving forward with progressive views.

Fox had previously used the taglines “Fair & Balanced” and “We Report. You Decide.” which were often derided at being ironic given the network’s decidedly right-leaning slant (“Fair & Balanced” was last used on the network in August 2016).

In present day, NewsNation, which has been accused of having a conservative slant in at least some of its programming that reportedly sent much of its early staff packing after they become uncomfortable with the editorial direction, touts itself heavily as being “unbiased.”