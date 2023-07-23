X? How should news outlets handle the abrupt rebranding of Twitter

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Twitter rebranding as “X” spells chaos for news organizations that have spent over a decade cultivating their brands on the platform.

In a sequence of cryptic late-night tweets, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced that the company would be rebranded as “X” and adopt a new logo to replace its iconic bird icon. Musk even suggested blowtorching the Twitter logo off company buildings.

The move caps off Musk’s frenetic first few months at Twitter’s helm, jettisoning old features, limited user activity and forcing users to pay up for verification. For local news directors who have carefully tailored their station identities around Twitter, the rebranding poses a seismic shift. Handles, hashtags, branding and more will need to be re-engineered for X even as audiences remain attached to the familiar Twitter name and vernacular.

The rebranding will require treading carefully to avoid confusing viewers. There are also thorny decisions around how talent should refer to the platform on-air and whether to continue using the familiar Twitter logo in graphics.

The dumbest thing about this is how every other social platform WISHES they created a unique and renowned verb like "Tweet" or "Retweet" – that kind of brand recognition is near impossible to replicate intentionally pic.twitter.com/zSeAFEHlgV — Del Walker (@TheCartelDel) July 23, 2023

Saying “Be sure to follow us on X” or showing X’s new logo in a lower-third feels unnatural after a decade-plus of Twitter’s ubiquity, but failing to adopt the change also disconnects stations from the platform’s shift.

Ultimately, news organizations must strike a delicate balance, migrating their branding to align with X’s new identity while weaning audiences off of Twitter references gradually – assuming this rebranding is not just a ploy for attention and engagement on the platform.

This likely means developing creative transitional language to avoid jarring viewers with the process requiring continued use of the word “Twitter” for some time.

But the rebranding implications go deeper than just naming and logos. Twitter has become an integral part of local news operations, from building audience engagement to sourcing story ideas and breaking news. The loss of the established Twitter brand could hamper these activities as it further alienates users and forces them to look for alternatives such as BlueSky or Threads.

Twitter has also become the go-to platform for anchors, reporters and meteorologists to build their personal brands. On-air talent will need to inform fans of handle changes while adopting new profile names and imagery that align with X’s aesthetics. Similarly, station handles and hashtags that affiliates have spent years cultivating will likely struggle to retain their impact after the switch from Twitter to X.

Of course, the rebranding could represent an opportunity if X manages to capture the public imagination and build steam after having months of protracted loss. But banking on this is risky. It took Twitter years to catch on, even after high-profile events like the 2009 Hudson River plane landing demonstrated its power for mass communication.

For all of these reasons, news directors face complex decisions in navigating the transition. Some key areas of thought:

Crafting transitional language for talent to use when referencing X on air, given the name has little meaning today beyond Musk’s former use for it with his online bank and the precursor of PayPal.

Avoiding an abrupt shift from saying “Twitter” to “X.” Let’s face it, this name will take a good deal of explaining and background for certain viewers.

Gradually shifting branded handles, hashtags and profile imagery to align with X’s new visual identity and color scheme (less blue, more black?). But retaining some Twitter branding, especially in the early stages to help the audience understand what X even is.

Closely tracking engagement data on X to inform strategies and resource allocation.

Developing internal guidelines for X logo usage and ensuring graphics are appropriately updated.

Creating and heavily promoting new X-optimized branding related to programming, news stories and community initiatives.

Of course, much depends on how X chooses to facilitate the transition.

Given this was announced via a Tweet (or is it now an “X”?), it’s likely there won’t be much guidance – hell, maybe not even a vector version of the final logo.

As of the publication of this piece, a final logo is unknown for the platform, with Musk sharing a video using a logo shared by Twitter user Sawyer Merritt. Since that tweet, many additional users have sent ideas that may ultimately guide the final logo design. Until the website and app icon are updated, it’s nothing more than a letter.

X’s rebranding marks the continued bumpy spiral of Twitter under Musk. For those who’ve relied on the platform to build their brands, this change (and countless others) necessitates thoughtful adaptation at every step. Careful branding strategies will be essential to guide viewers smoothly through this transition while maintaining engagement.