Ouch: Dallas weather maps claims a heat index of 101,105 degrees

We all know that humidity can make it feel hotter than it actually is — but 101,006 degrees hotter would be quite the weather phenom.

WFAA forecaster Pete Delkus was presenting his weather forecast as normal last week when a map popped up claiming the heat index was 101,105 in McKinney, Texas.”

“Everyone in McKinney is dead,” Delkus joked.

"Everyone in McKinney is dead! The heat index in McKinney is 10,000, what is that, 101,105? It's hot in McKinney!" WFAA's Pete Delkus had a great reaction to a graphic error, starting about the 1:00 mark here. pic.twitter.com/M9h1gmvOcd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 21, 2023

The map just before the heat index one showed that the air temperature in McKinney, Texas, was 99 degrees — which was in line with many of the other locales shown on the map.

The heat index for cities around McKinney was ranged from the low 100s to 110, so it’s likely that 101,105 figure was the combination of “101” and “105” somehow getting stuck next to each other in the computer.

Not to fear, however, the city of McKinney was not vaporized by some freak heat dome. Whew.