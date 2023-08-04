Ateliere forms strategic partnership with HCLTech

Ateliere Creative Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with HCLTech to accelerate digital transformation in the media and entertainment industry.

Ateliere will leverage HCLTech’s expertise in digital transformation, platform integration, cloud consulting and integrated customer experience services to scale its professional services and customer support model. This will enhance the experience for users of Ateliere’s Connect and Discover SaaS platforms globally and enable them to augment their production and distribution operations in the cloud.

The Ateliere Connect and Discover SaaS platforms offer media companies a low-code/no-code approach that simplifies media supply chain disaster recovery, content packaging and global distribution on a cloud-native platform underpinned by cloud microservices. AI capabilities eliminate video duplication, reducing cloud storage by 70% or more. Comprehensive analytics enable stakeholders to make programming and marketing decisions that maximize content libraries, increase profits and deliver audiences the content they want.

By tapping into HCLTech’s core service and support competencies and expertise, Ateliere can provide a complete solution addressing customer technology and resource challenges.

“As the Ateliere business expands globally, we are partnering with world-class integrators to deliver best-in-class cloud system integration services,” said Dan Goman, Founder and CEO, Ateliere. “HCLTech is a well-respected cloud innovator whose technical prowess, cloud experience and enterprise transformation record are second to none. They are well-positioned to help our customers reimagine their production and distribution operation in the cloud and achieve next level operational efficiencies that open doors to new business opportunities.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Ateliere Creative Technologies to accelerate digital transformation for media companies. By combining our expertise, we will deliver exceptional value to clients, helping them build their next-generation media supply chain in cloud,” said Priyadarshi Das, Executive Vice President and North America Head, Telecom Media & Entertainment.