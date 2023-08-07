Hollyland enters camera market, adds streaming-focused camera VenusLiv

Hollyland has entered the livestream camera market with VenusLiv, a brand new solution that is designed specifically for live shopping, online courses, and podcasting and other small indoor live streaming activities. VenusLiv combines convenience, quality, and innovation to create the ultimate live streaming experience without the hassle of complex equipment and operation.

Use of live streaming has been increasing rapidly worldwide, for small and medium-sized teams and individuals, but building a professional live-streaming setup is costly and time-consuming. Professional DSLR cameras are complex to operate and install for users with no basic knowledge of photography, it’s difficult to debug image quality issues, and smartphones cannot meet the demand for image quality and extensibility. Hollyland developed VenusLiv to resolve this contradiction.

RTMP and UVC Provide Ease of Use and Convenience

VenusLiv supports Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP), a key capability for live broadcasting, which allows users to stream on numerous platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram*, Twitter, and more. RTMP is a communication technology that is ideal for live video streaming over the internet, as it delivers low-latency and high-quality video and audio.

The built-in USB video class (UVC) capability means there is no need for a capture card. Users can simply connect VenusLiv to their computer via USB 3.0 and start streaming directly.

Robust Stability During Long-Term Streaming

Unlike other video cameras or smartphones, VenusLiv can be used for a long time without overheating, thanks to its advanced aerospace-grade heat dissipation system. This ensures seamless, uninterrupted live streaming with no risk of performance issues, like shutdown, stuttering and malfunctions, or damage to the camera or battery. VenusLiv also supports DC and NP-F battery dual charging options, allowing for uninterrupted 24/7 live streaming.

Automatic, High-Speed Focus and Advanced Color Tuning

The hybrid autofocus capability of VenusLiv uses phase and contrast technology to quickly focus on foreground objects, ensuring images always stay sharp and clear. The powerful, easy-to-use HollyOS system, plus effortless focus adjustments and frame monitoring always capture exactly the shot users want.

VenusLiv has a unique color tuning feature that allows users to adjust the appearance of the actor or character without changing the color of other items. For example, this can beautify the person while preserving the true appearance of a product.

The camera is now shipping and available for $999 USD.