Acquired titles dominate July TV viewing, streaming hits record 38.7% usage

Streaming platforms grabbed a record 38.7% of total TV usage in July, according to The Gauge’s latest report, mirroring similar data in the June edition.

This growth comes as traditional broadcast and cable TV channels have seen a decline in their viewership numbers.

In total, broadcast and cable accounted for 49.6% of viewing, with traditional broadcast at only 20% in July. Cable’s share also hit a new low, dropping below 30% for the first time to 29.6%.

With children on summer break in July, the report highlights a notable demographic trend: an outsized effect of younger viewers on television usage. Overall TV usage in July rose slightly from June, by 0.2%, but viewing among people under the age of 18 increased by 4%. In contrast, viewing among adults 18 and older decreased by 0.3%. This shift toward younger viewers is driving an increase in streaming and “other” usage, which includes video game consoles.

While several new original programs, such as Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ and Hulu’s ‘The Bear,’ debuted on streaming platforms in July, acquired content truly shined. ‘Suits,’ streaming on Netflix and Peacock and ‘Bluey’ on Disney+, commanded a staggering 23 billion viewing minutes. Particularly noteworthy is ‘Suits,’ which set a new viewing record for an acquired title, amassing almost 18 billion minutes.

This surge in viewing of acquired content—a category that includes shows not originally produced by the platform on which they are streamed—signals a possible shift in viewer preference. It suggests that the age of a show does not necessarily impact its appeal, shedding light on the enduring strength of quality content.

In stark contrast, traditional TV sectors are experiencing a downward trend. Broadcast viewing in July dipped to a new low, capturing only 20% of TV usage—a year-over-year decrease of 5.4%.

Despite July being a slower month for sports—with most broadcasts seeing their numbers more than triple when September starts—the FIFA Women’s World Cup did provide a notable boost to viewing figures at the month’s end. Drama remained the most-watched category, securing 25.7% of the viewing share.

As fall approaches, a seasonal shift in TV viewing is anticipated, especially with the arrival of a new NFL season. For context, in November 2022, sports accounted for 150 billion viewing minutes on broadcast.

However, this year presents a unique situation for broadcast and cable networks. With the potential for less new original primetime content this fall, networks are likely to face increased competition from streaming services. The recent success of acquired programming on streaming channels serves as a significant indicator of the changing landscape of TV consumption.