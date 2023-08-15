TD Ameritrade Network rebranding as Schwab Network

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

TD Ameritrade Network will officially rebrand as Schwab Network on Aug. 21, 2023.

Charles Schwab acquired TD Ameritrade in 2020 and started the process of sunsetting the brand in early 2023, rolling out branding and product changes in phases to TD Ameritrade customers. The process is expected to conclude in 2024, resulting in a single entity.

Popular TD Ameritrade products, like thinkorswim, will remain with expanded access to Schwab customers.

Marketing wise, the two entities have taken different approaches to the consumer market over the past few years. Schwab has focused on a more value-driven, long-term investor with TD Ameritrade aggressively targeting active trading through products like thinkorswim and marketing efforts such as its own streaming network.

TD Ameritrade Network launched in 2017 with a mix of live news and educational content, fronted by Oliver Renick and Nicole Petallides.

Advertisement

Based in Chicago, the network produces live content primarily during the trading day and is supported by the team at Broadcast Management Group.

Schwab Network notes content will not see changes with the name change, with live and on-demand content focused on “empowering every investor and trader, every market day.”

Branding wise, TD Ameritrade’s trademark green color will be swapped for Scwab’s blue hue, with the logo for the network retaining the stock market bar chart icon.