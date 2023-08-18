Three ABC-owned stations moving ‘Tamron,’ launching 10 a.m. news

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC-owned stations in three markets will launch 10 a.m. local newscasts Sept. 11, 2023, moving syndicated talker “Tamron Hall” to the afternoon.

WABC in New York, WPVI in Philadelphia and WTVD in Raleigh, North Carolina, will all launch the mid-morning newscasts.

The new newscast will be placed between “Live with Kelly and Mark” and “The View” on these stations, creating what network officials are billing as a local interlude between shows that address current events. All three stations also air a noon newscast, meaning “The View” will become sandwiched by local news as well.

“(The) addition of local news programming at 10 a.m. – led by these extraordinary teams – will allow us to dig even deeper into the topics and events that showcase our local communities and the issues most impacting them, as well as extend and expand upon breaking news and topics being discussed on ‘Good Morning America’ and ‘Live with Kelly and Mark,'” said Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned Television Stations, in a statement.

Matthews’ statement also appeared to defend the decision to move “Tamron Hall” to 2 p.m. which will enter its fourth season in syndication.

“Tamron has had an exceptional year, and I know this move will grow her incredibly passionate Tam Fam even more,” Matthews’ statement read. “Tamron” will move into the timeslot currently occupied by “Rachael Ray,” which ended its 17-season run earlier in 2023 and is currently in reruns.

It will air between “GMA3: What You Need to Know” and “General Hospital.”

In New York, “ABC 7 Eyewitness News at 10 a.m.” will be anchored by Shirleen Allicot and Mike Marza with Sam Champion and meteorologist Dani Beckstrom.

“Action News at 10 a.m.” in Philly will feature Alicia Vitarelli, Alyana Gomez, Nydia Han and meteorologist Karen Rogers.

In North Carolina, the 10 a.m. edition of “Eyewitness News” will be fronted by John Clark, Barbara Gibbs and meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy.

The schedule changes will not be carried through to other ABC-owned stations.

ABC’s two stations in the central time zone, WLS in Chicago and KTRK in Houston, Texas, don’t carry “Rachel Ray.”

WLS airs “Inside Edition” and “Jeopardy!” at 3 p.m. local time with “Tamron” at 1 p.m., so it doesn’t need to fill an extra hour during the day. KTRK follows a similar schedule, but with a 30-minute 3 p.m. newscast instead of “Jeopardy!”

KABC is Los Angeles also airs 30 minutes of local news at 3 p.m. paired with a live airing of the first feed of “ABC World News Tonight.”

KGO in San Fransisco has a 30-minute local news block titled “ABC7 News: Getting Answers” at 3 p.m. Meanwhile, in Frenso, California, it’s not immediately clear how KFSN will replace “Rachael Ray,” which it carries at 3 p.m.