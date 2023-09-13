Wisycom introduces mobile transceiver at IBC 2023

Wisycom will unveil its new RPU500-F full-duplex mobile transceiver at IBC 2023 (Hall 8, Stand C51). Designed for sports, live events and outside broadcast commentator coverage, the transceiver features a one-Watt multiband transmitter (where applicable) with a newly designed integrated intercom/IFB receiver.

The RPU500-F features an ergonomic and compact form (73.1mm x 64.5mm x 21.6mm) that makes it perfect for use in live applications requiring a lot of movement. With a battery pack that lasts more than five hours with continuous high-power transmission, the RPU500-F is also well-suited to applications where long coverage periods might be required. Additionally, the transceiver’s transflective LCD color display ensures that it is legible in all lighting scenarios – including direct sunlight, which is ideal for sports and other outdoor events.

The transmitter operates in the 174-960MHz spectrum, while the receiver works in the 440-700MHz range and can operate in three modes, which are selectable on the device menu. This includes ultra-narrowband (channel bandwidth 12.5k), narrowband (50k) and narrowband enhanced (110k). The bandwidth provided by the enhanced mode makes it possible to include up to three embedded audio sources on the same device. The device also features four programmable push-to-talk buttons for remote audio routing on AUX or through Ethernet with Ember+.

Designed to work with the Wisycom Symphony Series receivers and MTK Series transmitters, the RPU500-F provides users with an unprecedented, broadcast-quality, full-duplex, long-range wireless reporting system.