CBS rebrands E/I programming block

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS has rebranded its weekend E/I programming block as “CBS WKND,” dropping the name “CBS Dream Team.”

The new name will take effect when the new season of the offering debuts Oct. 7, 2023 on CBS stations, typically running from 9 a.m. to noon eastern and Pacific time.

“CBS WKND” will continue to feature new episodes of Hearst Media Production Group’s “Lucky Dog” with Brandon McMillan, “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” with Mo Rocca, “Mission Unstoppable” with Miranda Cosgrove, and “Hope in the Wild” Hope Swinimer. Repeats of “Tails of Valor” and “Recipe Rehab” will also air.

Along with the new name, CBS introduced a new logo set in TT Norms and featuring “CBS WKND” spelled out in all caps. The color scheme includes a dark blue box around the entire logo with yellow lettering for “WKND,” a nod to the similar scheme used previously.

The block is an FCC educational/informational (E/I) compliant, targeted to 13- to 16-year-olds and appealing to all viewers.

The abbreviated form of “weekend” as “WKND” — which removes all vowels from the word — is based on a popular way to abbreviate words on social media and similar schemas have been used by other brands.

It still is almost immediately recognizable as the word “weekend” — especially among the 13 to 16 target audience.

Advertisement

All the programs are specifically designed to further the educational and informational needs of children, have educating and informing children as a significant purpose, and otherwise meet the definition of Core Programming as specified in the commission’s rules, according to CBS.

Hearst Media Production Group, formerly known as Litton Entertainment, also handles production of NBC’s E/I block, branded under the name “The More You Know,” not to be confused with its popular public service announcement campaign of the same name. It also produces ABC’s “Weekend Adventure” for ABC.

CBS also uses the branding “CBS Weekend News” for Saturday and Sunday editions of its national newscast that effectively serves as the “CBS Evening News” weekend editions.