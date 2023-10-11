Sinclair announces ‘The Nest’ diginet

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sinclair Broadcast Group will launch a new diginet that will effectively replace its Stadium sports subchannels across the country.

Dubbed “The Nest” (doesn’t that sound “Cozi“?), the offering will be offered for free over the air, largely piggybacking off Sinclair station signals across the country using subchannels.

The network will offer “comfort food programming” covering the genres of home improvement, true-crime, factual reality series and celebrity family shows.

The network will start taking the place of the former Stadium channels Oct. 30, 2023.

For a logo, Sinclair is used a circle with a lowercase “N” in it next to the “est.” “The,” also in all lowercase, sits atop. The circle around the “N,” meanwhile, cuts into the “e” slightly and is obviously meant to convey the sense of the general shape of a bird’s nest as well as the concept of nesting in a tight, compact area.

Program titles include repeats of “Flipping Boston,” “Flipping San Diego,” “Sell This House,” “Cold Case Files,” “American Justice” and “Cold Case Files.” During primetime, programming will include “Growing Up Gotti,” “Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour,” “Steven Segal: Lawman,” “Ice Road Truckers,” “Dog the Bounty Hunter” and “Wahlburgers.”

Sinclair already operates the nationally-available networks Comet, Charge! and TBD (that’s the actual name).

The Nest will be available in about half of U.S. over-the-air households, including major markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Boston, San Fransisco and Seattle.

It plans to add more affiliates in the coming months.