Vizrt brings MAM to the cloud with completion of AWS FTR process for Viz One

Vizrt has announced that it has completed the AWS FTR process for Viz One. Achieving FTR status provides broadcasters

further reassurance that the leading centralized and scalable media asset management platform can be safely migrated to the cloud.

The FTR program helps AWS Partners, like Vizrt, to establish good architectural habits, eliminate risk, and to demonstrate specific best practices around security, reliability, and operational excellence as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. All of this is designed to ensure software runs smoothly on AWS cloud platforms, providing customers with the best possible experience.

Commitment to cloud

Completing Viz One’s FTR process solidifies Vizrt and AWS’s close partnership. It follows last year’s successful FTR completion of the Vizrt Live Production Solution, and Vizrt’s recent acceptance onto the highly selective AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program.

Benefits of the cloud

Viz One makes it simple and easy to ingest, manage, edit, and deliver content effortlessly and cost-effectively. Hosting it in the cloud offers scalability, flexibility, and redundancy otherwise unachievable with traditional on-premises solutions, providing broadcasters with a media workflow solution that scales as needed.

Major broadcasters benefit from moving their MAM system to the cloud. For example, New Zealand public broadcaster TVNZ migrated its entire Viz One archive to replace its aging tape archive, and the PGA TOUR moved its entire Viz One system, over 18 petabytes of historical and current content, spanning more than a century, to AWS.

“Achieving this FTR status demonstrates Vizrt’s commitment to cloud and assures Viz One customers that they can safely migrate invaluable archives and workflows to AWS, as TVNZ and PGA TOUR have done,” states Jochen Bergdolt, Head of Vizrt’s MAM Business Unit.

“Combined with previous FTR completions and joining the prestigious ISV Accelerate Program, content creators and broadcasters can have full cloud confidence across Vizrt’s live production and MAM tools, knowing that they meet AWS’s strict software and security standards – ensuring better success for our customers and end users, reaching our purpose of more stories, better told.”