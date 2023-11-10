NBC News Now to stream ‘Sky News Today’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News Now is adding a simulcast of “Sky News Today” at 5 a.m. eastern.

The move marks the first time an NBC News Now program will originate from outside the U.S. on a regular basis, albeit in the form of a simulcast of an existing newscast.

Presented by Wilfred Frost, the broadcast will continue to originate from Sky News‘ “glass box” studio inside the network’s headquarters in London.

NBC cites increased interest in international news as one reason for bringing the Sky News program to its streaming platform. NBC News Now has been leaning on Sky News for coverage of the wars in Ukraine and Israel, especially outside of dayside and primetime, by carrying a simulcast of Sky’s feed.

“Amid unrelenting and consequential news events from around the world, we are pleased to partner with our colleagues at Sky News in bringing the most informative premium news from top journalists across the globe to our viewers,” said NBC News EVP of Programming Janelle Rodriguez in a statement.

“Sky News Today,” which airs mid-morning U.K. time, will run for an hour, leading into the existing “Morning News Now” block. The show is taking over a slot that is often filled with “Dateline” repeats.

The newscast is not related to NBC’s “Today” despite the similar names.

Frost is also a contributor to CNBC, MSNBC and NBC News. He previously anchored “Closing Bell” for CNBC.

NBC News Now is available for free and is supported by advertising revenue.

Sky News is not part of the NBCUniversal News Group, but the two entities share parent company Comcast.

Comcast acquired Sky News in 2018 after winning a bidding war between multiple media companies. Before that, 21st Century Fox held a key ownership stake in the network.

NBC had announced it would launch NBC Sky World News as a joint venture with NBCU News Group and Sky. The project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then abandoned altogether.

Comcast previously owned Euronews.