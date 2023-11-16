NBC Washington employees get trapped in tower elevator

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Two employees at NBC-owned WRC in Washington, D.C., found themselves stuck in a utility elevator used to access the upper parts of the station’s tower.

The tower is next to the station’s historic building on Nebraska Avenue.

Originally built in 1958, the building was also the longtime home of NBC News‘ D.C. bureau before it moved out in 2020.

The tower is more than 650 feet from the ground.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the elevator used to access the upper auspices of the tower to stop working.

WRC noted on its website that the two unnamed employees were never in imminent danger.

The two workers were stuck in the elevator from around 1:30 p.m. local time until D.C. Fire & Rescue was able to rescue them around 4:15 p.m.

The station covered the story on its own newscasts, including a live shot outside the station that captured the rescue in progress.

