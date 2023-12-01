Smart TV apps rapidly gaining ground as default viewing choice

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In the evolving landscape of television, the competition to be the viewer’s first choice when turning on their television is intensifying. Historically, the last channel viewed or the ‘lead-in’ program significantly influenced viewer habits. However, with the advent of on-demand and streaming services, this dynamic is changing.

According to Hub Entertainment Research’s latest “Decoding the Default” study, smart TV apps have made significant strides, now rivaling set-top boxes as the primary starting point for viewers watching video content.

This marks a significant shift from just two years ago, where set-top boxes were nearly twice as popular as smart TV apps for beginning a viewing session.

The study reveals that 32% of viewers now start their video sessions with a smart TV app, a 10 percentage point increase from 22% in 2021. In contrast, those starting with set-top boxes (spanning live, VOD, or DVR viewing) have decreased to 30% from 41% in the previous year. This evolution indicates a notable shift in consumer preferences and habits.

For those who still prefer set-top boxes, live programming, sports, and news remain the primary attractions. However, the importance of being a consumer’s default viewing source cannot be understated. Viewers who use a service as their default are significantly more likely to prioritize it if forced to choose only one video source. In a competitive video ecosystem, retaining subscribers is paramount.

Interestingly, the percentage of viewers starting from connected devices like game consoles or streaming sticks has also seen a slight increase over two years, moving from 17% to 19%.

Advertisement

This trend highlights a broader shift in the television viewing landscape, with smart TV apps gaining prominence. As the battle for viewers’ first choice intensifies, understanding these evolving preferences is crucial for content providers and broadcasters in strategizing for audience engagement and retention.