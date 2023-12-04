CBS News and Stations planning ‘Warming Signs’ series with national, local components

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS News and Stations will take viewers on a journey into the heart of the world’s northernmost and fastest-warming community in Svalbard, Norway, in a five-part docuseries, “Warming Signs,” premiering Monday, Dec. 4., 2023, and running through Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

A different segment airs each day within the local newscasts of CBS-owned stations, culminating in an hour-long special, “On the Dot with David Schechter,” that will air and stream on CBS Stations starting Friday, Dec. 8.

Schechter, a CBS environmental correspondent, is also hosting the entire series.

“Warming Signs” is a collaboration, led by the CBS Local News Innovation Lab, between specialized climate-trained journalists and meteorologists at each CBS-owned station.

As part of the week-long project, local climate stories relevant to respective CBS-owned markets will air in the local newscasts in Baltimore, Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, Minnesota, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Sacramento and Texas.

The week-long series will feature daily segments from Norway by Schechter, including:

Measuring melting: Scientists on Svalbard are closely gauging the rate of glacier melt to project potential rises in U.S. sea levels.

More methane: Despite U.S. efforts to curb greenhouse gases, melting glaciers in Svalbard are exacerbating the issue in unexpected ways.

Arctic renewables: Pioneering renewable energy experiments are underway in Svalbard’s unforgiving arctic conditions, exploring its viability in the coldest climates.

Avalanche safety: Svalbard is pioneering early warning systems to prevent avalanches, potentially benefiting global safety measures.

Disappearing ice: Svalbard’s lack of freezing sea ice, a consequence of rapid Arctic warming, could impact winter weather patterns across the United States.

Complementing Schechter’s Norwegian reports, each CBS Station will produce local climate impact stories that will air within their respective newscast focusing on the following:

Coastal markets: The rising sea levels’ impact on communities and adaptation strategies in the face of relentless climate change.

Inland markets: Shedding light on the escalating unpredictability of winter weather and its repercussions on local populations.

“On the Dot” will air at the following times:

Saturday, Dec. 9, 12 a.m., KCBS Los Angeles

Saturday, Dec. 9, 12 a.m.., KTVT Dallas

Saturday, Dec. 9, 12:05 a.m., WCBS New York

Saturday, Dec. 9, 12:05 a.m., KDKA Pittsburgh

Saturday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., WLNY New York

Saturday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., KOVR Sacramento

Saturday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., WOTG Tampa

Saturday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., KTXA Dallas

Saturday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., KPIX Bay Area

Saturday, Dec. 9, 11 p.m., WBBM Chicago

Saturday, Dec. 9, 11:35., KYW Philadelphia

Sunday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m., WSBK Boston

Sunday, Dec. 10., 5 p.m., KSTW Seattle

Sunday, Dec. 10., 5 p.m., WBFA Miami

Sunday, Dec. 10., 6 p.m., WPSG Philadelphia

Sunday, Dec. 10., 7 p.m., KCAL Los Angeles