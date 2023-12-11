Sinclair mostly shuts down local news production in Tulsa

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sinclair has pulled the plug on the news operation at KTUL in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Sinclair bought the ABC affiliate in 2013, though it didn’t take control until about a year later.

Earlier in 2023, Sinclair announced it would no longer offer separately-produced newscasts on the channel, shifting production to its KOKH in Oklahoma City, about an hour away.

Many at the station worked their last day Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, which was the last day the station produced its own newscasts.

KTUL will maintain a physical presence in Tulsa as required by its license, but the station will use KOKH’s newsroom and studios for most of its needs.

This is hardly the first time two nearby stations have consolidated production of newscasts and likely won’t be the last as broadcasters look to reduce costs. Sinclair once took this concept to a broader level when it tried its “NewsCentral” format from 2002 to 2006.

This included building matching sets at many of its stations across the country. Local anchors and reporters will be blended with segments handled by talent based out of the company’s Maryland headquarters. This included weather, political commentary segments and, in some cases, national and international news updates. The format was abandoned, though the company continued to the practice of requiring its stations to air “must run” commentaries and also gained attention for its so-called “hostage video” promo that featured local talent reading from largely the same script that came uncomfortably close to some of Donald Trump’s “fake news” rhetoric.

